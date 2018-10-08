Pulse.com.gh logo
5 signs he is just about the sex and not love


If you think a guy you like is using you, there are some behaviors and patterns you can look out for that will help confirm your suspicion.

Finding out a guy is using you for sex can be painful, but it's also the first step in leaving a toxic relationship behind and moving on to better things.

The reasons why some boyfriends stay especially in a relationship varies a lot. For instance, he might be using you for the money, the high social status life or because he feels pity for you. Other times, he might be staying in the relationship because he needs you for the sex and nothing else.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 signs he is just about the sex and not love.

1. He gets angry if you don't want to have sex.

When a man loves your company and enjoys being with you - he just wants to be near you. You can invite him over to play a board game or to watch a movie. Even without the sex, he is excited that you hung out together and satisfied just being in your company. Even though, you normally have sex, he's Ok that you haven't and content to share a hug and a passionate kiss.

2. Texts and emails are flirty and sexual.

You can tell so much about a man's interest in you by the content of his communication. Players, who only have a sexual interest in you, use texts and emails as opportunities to turn the discussion into sexual conversation.

3.He limits your access to him

Do you feel like he hides from you on social media or has he blocked you from seeing his post? If he only responds to you when he wants to and how he wants to then he’s just using you for sex.

4. Every time you hang out, he initiates sex.

 He doesn’t seem interested in just talking or spending time together. If sex is off the table, he’s out the door – and pretty pissed off about it too.

5. He skimps on foreplay.

Men who care about their partners want them to have a great time in the sack. If you’re always the one going down on him or catering to his sexual whims while he just lies there enjoying it, well… you might be getting screwed.

