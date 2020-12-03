There are times that you feel things are not going right in your relationship, yet, you tend to slide the issue aside, thinking that probably that’s how all relationships are meant to be.

Although it’s not easy to admit that your relationship is failing and is ruined beyond repair if the relationship starts to impact you mentally as well as physically. It may be better to call it off than carry the baggage along.

Here are some signs you should consider as red flags:

You don’t trust each other anymore

Love can only be built on a foundation of trust. Most couples will not admit that they don’t trust each other after a point in their relationship but their behaviour will tell otherwise. If your partner monitors who you cat with, gets jealous if someone compliments you or asks exact details about your whereabouts, and it’s time to raise the red flag. If you won’t build trust, it will be the beginning of the end

You feel drained by your partner

Being with your partner should energize you and not drain you. If you start to feel free when you’re away from your partner, it’s a danger sign. When you reach a point where you feel toxic being in their presence, all you will notice is what is bad about them. Most people will be in denial and blame work or tiredness. But deep down you will know that something is not right.

You’re always monitoring your words and actions

If you find yourself thinking about what you should say and how you should say continually, it means that you are trying very hard to keep someone happy. You are worried that they might leave you if you didn’t do as they like. If you are facing a situation like this, let them go.

You feel alone even when you’re with them

If you feel this way then you should know that this person isn’t the right one for you. You have to find someone who feels happy in your company and reciprocates your feelings.

You’re always monitoring your words and actions

If you find yourself thinking about what you should say and how you should say continually, it means that you are trying very hard to keep someone happy. You are worried that they might leave you if you didn’t do as they like. If you are facing a situation like this, let them go.