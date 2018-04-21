Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual


Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexual

A sapiosexual is someone who is attracted to a person’s intellect way more than their body.

  • Published:
5 signs she is using you to get over her ex play

5 signs she is using you to get over her ex

Every parent wants their daughter to date a smart man. A guy who is very knowledgeable, well-mannered and has a way around every conversation.

Are you familiar with the dating term sapiosexual or sapiosexuality? A sapiosexual is someone who is attracted to a person’s intellect way more than their body.

They get turned on by wit, intelligence, and a quick mind, and they’d rather listen to you flex your verbal dexterity than watch you flex your quads at the gym.

Here are signs that you might be dating a sapiosexual.

READ ALSO: 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love

  • Bookstore over bar

Books bring the world to our feet. His idea of a perfect date is moving from one store to another or checking online bookshop to recommend books for your date to read. You might need up narrating your favorite book instead of enjoying the moment.

  • Great conversation over sex

Not because he doesn’t love sex or a one-night stand, he always has something to talk about from feminine related issues to sports and what’s buzzing in the entertainment. He is the repository of news.

  • Intellectual beauty over luxurious things

He doesn’t rate a person’s accomplishment by their physical assets with those hefty prices. He measures success by what they know and what invigorates them to personal greatness.

He is not looking for a smart narcissist; he makes acquaintances with people who have a zest for knowledge, learning, and discussion.

READ ALSO:6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands

  • Quality over trends

Individual taste or preference is important. He tends to value substance over what is popular. Change is necessary but he doesn’t switch his lifestyle to meet a certain standard because you proposed.

He research takes into consideration all the possible risk involved before he finally makes a decision.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Groomsmen: These groomsmen look dapper in their colored suits (Photos) Groomsmen These groomsmen look dapper in their colored suits (Photos)
Wedding budget: 8 ways you can save on your wedding cake budget Wedding budget 8 ways you can save on your wedding cake budget
Millenials and love: 4 signs of a broke woman Millenials and love 4 signs of a broke woman
Online dating: 8 steps to take when you are a victim of a fake social media account Online dating 8 steps to take when you are a victim of a fake social media account
Dating Tips: 4 signs of a bad girlfriend Dating Tips 4 signs of a bad girlfriend
WhatsApp: 7 types of annoying people we all have on our WhatsApp WhatsApp 7 types of annoying people we all have on our WhatsApp

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: Things that happen to your body when you haven't had sex for long Lifestyle Tips Things that happen to your body when you haven't had sex for long
Lifestyle Tips: 4 ways to end a dry spell and have great sex again Lifestyle Tips 4 ways to end a dry spell and have great sex again
Lifestyle And Sex: Does pulling out during sex actually work? Lifestyle And Sex Does pulling out during sex actually work?



Top Articles

1 Pulse Wedding This Ghanaian couple's royal wedding is nothing like we've...bullet
2 Celebrity Wedding 9 emotional moments at Becca's traditional wedding...bullet
3 Marriage and Family Life Opanyin Kwadwo Kyere’s marriage lecture at...bullet
4 Relationship Tips 4 signs your girlfriend is a marriage materialbullet
5 Dating Tips 4 signs of a bad girlfriendbullet
6 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
7 Celebrity Wedding Check out the beautiful ring Becca’s...bullet
8 Dear Guys, Here are 5 reasons why no babe is rushing youbullet
9 Wedding 5 things to remove from your wedding budget in 2018bullet
10 #TheHighestWedding Tracy Sarkcess shares the story...bullet

Related Articles

Wedding Tips 5 beautiful places in Ghana you can enjoy your honeymoon
Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about you
Wedding Tips 5 thoughtful wedding gifts every Ghanaian man would love
Photo Nana Addo wishes wife a lovely birthday
Celebrity Baby Photos from naming ceremony of Ameyaw Debrah’s son at his wedding
Celebrity Wedding Beautiful photos from Ameyaw Debrah's wedding you need to see
Pulse Wedding 5 things every woman should know before choosing a wedding gown
Relationship Tips 6 decisions wives should take without consulting husbands
Celebrity Wedding Ameyaw Debrah gets married in a lovely ceremony
Relationship Tips 5 ways to make a lady feel loved in a relationship

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
4 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
5 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
6 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves...bullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Babe (feat. Mugeez)bullet
8 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
9 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
10 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Long distance relationship issue
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend has money but he never gives me
Unhappy guy
For Guys If you think you like a strong woman, you may want to think again
Love Tips This is how to know you're the problem in your relationship
Better try than not know what could have been.
For Women Why you should shoot your shot without fear of rejection