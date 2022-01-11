5 signs your relationship is strong enough for marriage

Let's go through five signals that your relationship is strong enough for marriage.

It doesn’t feel scary

It’s very acceptable to be anxious about any major life decision. When you’re ready to get married, though, the idea shouldn’t intimidate you. It will appear large and bizarre, but it will not be frightening. It’s a good sign that you’re in the appropriate place to take the leap when you can see your future with someone and it feels natural.

You are completely comfortable with them

If you’re getting married, you need to feel at ease in every aspect. This includes being able to unwind and spend a night together, expressing your thoughts, and, most importantly, expressing your genuine emotions. You should also feel at ease being sick and a little gross in front of your partner, as well as being comfortable taking care of them when they are ill.

Your communication skills are in great shape

Strong communication is the only ability that will prepare you for getting engaged or married better than any other skill. Although this is certainly vital, communication is more than just feeling that what you’re saying is being heard and considered. You’ll be better able to deal with whatever comes your way if you can communicate. When you have strong communication, anything that can happen gets a lot easier.

You’ve hit rough spots and gotten through them

When a couple never fights, it’s either because one (or both) of you is hiding your feelings and deferring to the other. Alternatively, it could indicate that you haven’t been together long enough to understand how to deal with stress. When you have courteous arguments with each other and get over the issue, you can learn a great deal about each other.

