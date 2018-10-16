Pulse.com.gh logo
5 things every girl wants her man to do for her


5 things every girl wants her man to do for her

Interestingly, they never ask for these things.

play

Love is of course a two way street, but here are some insights on what can help make a difference, or even change the direction of your relationship.

Ladies have high and unrealistic expectations when it comes to their view of relationships. We can thank the "Telenovelas"and their "diaries", for that. The funny thing is that they often don't even communicate most of these things because they expect their partners  to know it like their date of birth.

There’s a long list of things that we really want from you all and we will never ask for, but here are just a few that will really brighten our day:

1. Sacrifice your manly ego for her when need be

play

 

Girls love it when they now their men humbly succumb their ego to them and make them their out most priority.

2. A listening ear

play

 

Fully pay attention to her when she is sharing her future plans with you. Not only that but also listen to their "unnecessary" nagging an so on.

3. Gifts

play

 

Like they see in movies, girls like to be  surprised from time to time with lavish and romantic gifts like flowers, perfumes and perhaps shopping occasionally.

4. Compliments

Anyone, who has ever been in love, knows how important compliments are to ladies . Tell her she’s beautiful daily because sometimes she really needs to hear it.

5. Regular checkups

A sweet text to wake up to in the morning.

