Here are 5 things guys do when they don't like you back

This is the trickiest, most confusing part for quite a number of women who [ridiculously] assume that a woman’s declared interest should be enough to make a guy fall.

Sorry to burst your bubble, sis, that’s not how it works in real life. A man could say no to you [even though we all know they hardly do]; and this could be either directly or indirectly. It could be expressly stated or reflected in the way they treat you and act towards you.

How do you know a guy does not want you even though he’s not saying anything about it?

1. He does not care what you do with other guys

If a guy likes you and wants you, he is going to be concerned about the way you roll with other men.

It’s meant to be healthy concern that should not hurt you or constrain you from having friends and relating with other men, but still, it’ll be there. He’s a little jealous when you get too close for comfort with other guys.

2. You don’t have his attention

Not in the slightest. He does not try to learn anything about you or know what you like and what you don’t.

Don’t let the sex or the regular hangouts fool you too much. If he’s not interested in you in this way, it is not such a good sign for whether he likes you or not.

3. Always talking about another woman

If his interest is in another woman and it is clear because he never bothers to hide it, then what’s the point, right?

Some might say don’t let that stop you as you could be what he does not know he needs, but I think it is better to just give him a wide berth and move on with your life rather than trying too hard and spending too much time on your attempts to change his mind towards you.

4. Or he actually avoids you

“Putting physical space between the two of you is a pretty strong sign of disinterest. An enthusiastic guy will go to great lengths to close the gap between you, not widen it.” according to New Mode.

5. Always text him first

It’s quite sad and you hate to see it; but it’s true. If he likes you and wants to act on that feeling, you won’t have to be the only one initiating conversations every time.