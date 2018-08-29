Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends


Relationship Tips 5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends

Comparing them to their exes is one.

  • Published:
5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends play

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends

Obviously, not all guys assert these things, just the smart ones.

In a healthy relationship, communication and honesty are two values that come before all others. However, there are a number of things guys are not to say never tell their girlfriends.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends.

1.    "Stop being dramatic"

 Trust me, most ladies find this statement offensive. Just leave them to vent, they will figure it out. If you think they are overreacting. Just give them the space to fume out.

2.    "You behave like my ex."

 No one wants to be compared to an ex unless the ex is a model.

READ ALSO:5 basic things that makes every man irresistible

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends play

5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends
 

3.    "You'd look better if....."

For real, how insensitive can you? No one needs to be reminded or have their body flaws put on their face neither should one suggest something to improve how they look. End of story.

4.    “You’ve gained weight”

A word to the ladies; you have to love a guy who doesn’t mind if his bae gains a little relationship weight, but smart of him to not mention it.

5.    “You look really different in the mornings."

This is kind of insensitive to many ladies. Who even  wakes up in the morning looking freshly showered with a full face of makeup?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Court Signing: Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One is married Court Signing Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One is married
Dear Ladies, Your magical vagina isn't enough for a healthy relationship Dear Ladies, Your magical vagina isn't enough for a healthy relationship
For Men: If she does not do these 5 things for you, let her go For Men If she does not do these 5 things for you, let her go
Pulse Wedding: Check out these photos from Becca's bachelorette party Pulse Wedding Check out these photos from Becca's bachelorette party
Millenials and love: 5 things you should never confess to your boyfriend/girlfriend Millenials and love 5 things you should never confess to your boyfriend/girlfriend
Dating tips: 6 dating rules you need to break now Dating tips 6 dating rules you need to break now

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle & Relationship: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationship 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Relationship & Sex: 4 things highly sexual couples frequently do Relationship & Sex 4 things highly sexual couples frequently do
Lifestyle & Relationships: Top 4 phrases a woman loves to hear from her man Lifestyle & Relationships Top 4 phrases a woman loves to hear from her man



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriendbullet
2 Millenials and love 5 things you should never confess to your...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
4 Relationships Tips 5 signs your boyfriend really loves youbullet
5 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
6 Court Signing Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One is marriedbullet
7 Pulse Wedding Check out these photos from Becca's...bullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 reasons why men cheat in relationshipsbullet
9 True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly...bullet
10 Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips How Ghanaian women can propose to their boyfriends
Pulse Wedding Couple pose with money over their neck in their wedding photos
Relationship Tips 5 tips to make your online dating successful
Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Relationship Tips 5 signs your boyfriend is no longer in love with you
Pulse Wedding 5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dress
Relationship Tips 4 signs you are too obsessed with your crush
Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over text
Photos 5 times Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy looked inseparable
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
5 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
7 Relationship Tips How to tell if she is single and desperate...bullet
8 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
9 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
10 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet

Relationships & Weddings

5 things to never share on a first date
Love & Romance 5 types of girls you'll meet on every first date
Millenials and love 6 reasons why women may not want to marry
FWB Rules
Love & Dating 8 rules of friends-with-benefits relationships
Love matters 4 things 'I love you' does not mean