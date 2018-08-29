news

Obviously, not all guys assert these things, just the smart ones.

In a healthy relationship, communication and honesty are two values that come before all others. However, there are a number of things guys are not to say never tell their girlfriends.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends.

1. "Stop being dramatic"

Trust me, most ladies find this statement offensive. Just leave them to vent, they will figure it out. If you think they are overreacting. Just give them the space to fume out.

2. "You behave like my ex."

No one wants to be compared to an ex unless the ex is a model.

3. "You'd look better if....."

For real, how insensitive can you? No one needs to be reminded or have their body flaws put on their face neither should one suggest something to improve how they look. End of story.

4. “You’ve gained weight”

A word to the ladies; you have to love a guy who doesn’t mind if his bae gains a little relationship weight, but smart of him to not mention it.

5. “You look really different in the mornings."

This is kind of insensitive to many ladies. Who even wakes up in the morning looking freshly showered with a full face of makeup?