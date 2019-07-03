It’s true your home reflect your personality. Everyone wants to create the perfect home, and often the way you decorate it is an extension of your attitude and feelings.

Scientific studies have shown that we can have an impact on our happiness by adjusting the tiny little habits and routines that constitute our daily lives we are, in fact, in control of our outlook on life.

Make your bed

Making your bed every morning is one of the keynote habits everybody should cultivate. Did you that making your bed boosts happiness, increases productivity and promotes stronger skills at sticking with a budget. This three minutes daily routine can positively impact people life over time.

Declutter

It is very difficult to located items in a cluttered room. Time wasted can never be regained. Keep things organised in your home and even first-time guests can move about freely and feel comfortable. This mood-boosting routine also takes three minutes to make your home look clean and well-organised once you make it a habit.

Spend money on things that cultivate experiences at home

Never miss discount sales from your favourite department shop. It is also very economical to buy in bulk especially the non-perishable products and invest the balance in things that will encourage to spend quality time with family and friends. You can get a popcorn machine, grill, smoothie blender and invite people over for a movie night or Sunday afternoon hangout. This will help you to keep in touch with family and friends.

Do small favours for your housemates, expecting nothing in return

Little favours have a long way to strengthen your relationship. Share responsibilities but don’t try to get bonus points for it. Sometimes, you have to to try out your partner if they are exhausted, indisposed or having a bad day. When you do good, you feel good.

Call at least one friend or family member a day

People always find time for people who are important in their lives. Set your alarm clock to call or text your loved ones once a day. Don’t be like those people who get in touch when they need help from others. Show them how much you value the relationship that exists between you.