No matter how hard you try, your actions seem to be beyond your control. The nervousness and the excitement to be around your crush may make you do such weird things.

It is obvious that you will try your best to not buy yourself tons of embarrassment. To help you with this, we have brought a list of things that you need to avoid doing around your crush.

Here’s a list of them below:

Never change yourself to impress your crush

You might be doing the lamest thing ever if you think that changing yourself will make your crush fall for you. Let your crush accept you the way you are. You don’t have to force yourself to eat what he/she likes the most. You don’t have to pretend to be a bilingual only to impress your crush. As far as the new change doesn’t make you lose your genuine personality, bringing a positive change can be a good thing.

Never compromise with your self-respect

Your self-respect is way more important than impressing your crush and making him/her fall for you. There’s nothing wrong with having feelings for someone and then trying your best to impress that person. But the moment you start compromising with your self-respect, things can get messed up. For example, if your crush isn’t interested in you, always tries to avoid you and gives you a cold treatment, then you need to distance yourself from him/her.

Avoid bragging about your achievements

It’s good that you have scored the highest marks in your board exams, have extensive knowledge in a particular subject or were a football player. But this doesn’t mean you have to brag about yourself all the time. Bragging can never earn you brownie points but will surely annoy your crush. He/she may perceive you as a self-obsessed person and may try to avoid you, only to avoid listening to your bragging.

Do not flood their inbox with messages

It is understandable that you may often have the urge to talk with your crush. You may want to exchange numerous texts and know more about him/her. But nothing can ruin your impression other than flooding his/her inbox with plenty of messages. The moment you cross the line of want, you turn out to be a desperate person.

Being always available for your crush

It is good that you always make some time to meet your crush, extend a helping hand and/or have a conversation with him/her. But have you thought what would your crush think, if you are always available for him/her? He/she may think that you have nothing to do and therefore, you are ever-ready to meet him/her or stay online all the time. You should always give more priority to those works that are quite important for you.