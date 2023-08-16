ADVERTISEMENT
5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you're considering entering a relationship with a married man, there are several factors you should contemplate before making your decision.

He may not explicitly tell you, but his actions will reveal that you aren't his number one concern. While he might make you feel important initially, this is often just a ploy to gain your consent. If you choose to pursue such a relationship, it's essential to acknowledge your role and come to terms with it.

As the "other woman," you must recognize that you are a secret, a secret that no one should discover. Therefore, you need to discern when to remain silent and when to communicate, when to visit, and even when to message.

If you're with him and his wife calls, you may need to refrain from speaking, perhaps even hold your breath until the call concludes. Whatever you do, avoid any actions that might unveil your presence.

If he's involved with you alongside his wife, understand that there are likely others as well. If his marriage hasn't deterred him from cheating, his relationship with you won't either.

Unless he's been caught, he will likely continue to pursue multiple affairs. Be prepared to determine your place among his various connections.

You might assume that, because the man you're involved with is married and loves his wife, he wouldn't mind if you have other relationships.

This assumption is false. While he is married and loves his wife, you serve as his companion, and he won't tolerate sharing you with someone else. He will drive away any potential rivals to ensure your loyalty, even as he juggles connections with multiple partners.

It's crucial to stop taking his words at face value. He may only fulfill promises when he senses that the relationship is at risk.

His actions are primarily aimed at retaining your presence, and his declarations of marriage are often empty.

The possibility of marrying him is only realistic if his marriage was already in turmoil before he met you or if you become pregnant. Nevertheless, it remains a challenge for a married man to abandon his family and wed you.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
