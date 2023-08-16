5 things to consider before becoming a side chick

He may not explicitly tell you, but his actions will reveal that you aren't his number one concern. While he might make you feel important initially, this is often just a ploy to gain your consent. If you choose to pursue such a relationship, it's essential to acknowledge your role and come to terms with it.

Master the art of discretion

As the "other woman," you must recognize that you are a secret, a secret that no one should discover. Therefore, you need to discern when to remain silent and when to communicate, when to visit, and even when to message.

If you're with him and his wife calls, you may need to refrain from speaking, perhaps even hold your breath until the call concludes. Whatever you do, avoid any actions that might unveil your presence.

Accept that you're not unique

If he's involved with you alongside his wife, understand that there are likely others as well. If his marriage hasn't deterred him from cheating, his relationship with you won't either.

Unless he's been caught, he will likely continue to pursue multiple affairs. Be prepared to determine your place among his various connections.

You can't seek a genuine romantic relationship

You might assume that, because the man you're involved with is married and loves his wife, he wouldn't mind if you have other relationships.

This assumption is false. While he is married and loves his wife, you serve as his companion, and he won't tolerate sharing you with someone else. He will drive away any potential rivals to ensure your loyalty, even as he juggles connections with multiple partners.

Unfulfilled promises are common

It's crucial to stop taking his words at face value. He may only fulfill promises when he senses that the relationship is at risk.

His actions are primarily aimed at retaining your presence, and his declarations of marriage are often empty.

