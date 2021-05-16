5 tips to consider if you can’t afford a big wedding

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

If you can’t afford a big wedding, then you need to go the simple way; after all, marriage is more important than the wedding.

Almost everyone wants that big, classy wedding to mark the most important day of their lives. But not everyone can afford it.

If you want a big wedding, but you can’t afford it, then these tips are for you.

  • The marriage is more important than the wedding

Your marriage with your partner is much more important than having a big, fancy wedding. So don’t lose sight of the more important for the least important.

  • Sometimes simple can be classy

Simple sometimes can be classy; a simple well-organised wedding can leave lasting memories even more than big, fancy weddings.

  • Consider inviting fewer people

Consider inviting fewer people for your wedding; each added wedding guest comes with an additional cost. Your wedding would be by far less expensive when you have fewer guests.

  • Try to have an open-air wedding

Wedding halls might be the norm, but they’re far more expensive. Try to have an open-air wedding instead, like in a park, a beach, a garden etc; this would save you a lot of costs, and give your wedding a natural and classy feel.

  • Family and friends can always help

If you have supportive family and friends, they can also help save you some cost by doing some wedding tasks for you or footing some bills.

