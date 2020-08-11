Kente is used not only for its beauty but also for its symbolic significance. It symbolizes our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony.

One thing that birdes-to-be always fantasise about is her look on her big day, whether for her traditional wedding or white wedding.

Brides either wear Kaba or slit or Kente wrap. Both looks portray the rich traditions of the country.

Kente wrap is a common way of dressing among queens mothers of the land and brides have adopted the looks for their traditional wedding.

While the government eases restrictions and weddings are bouncing back amid the coronavirus pandemic, let’s raid through some trending Kente wrap for 2020 brides.

