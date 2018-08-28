Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 types of girls you'll meet on every first date


Love & Romance 5 types of girls you'll meet on every first date

  • Published: , Refreshed:

If you take a babe on a first date, get ready to meet any one of these five.

Going on dates with Nigerian girls in Nigeria can be anything from fun to boring to annoying, interesting, disastrous, educative, and a waste of time among many other results.

Especially when you are going on a first date, things could well or not, depending on who you go out with but it’s best to be prepared for anything… from the good to the bad and the crazy ugly.

Our list below provides a guide on the five types of Nigerian babes you will meet on ever first date:

1. The ones you can’t recognise

While it’s understandable that you may have some difficulty recognizing the babe, given that this is the very first date and you may never have had any previous real life meeting before that

 The problem with this type of babe is that recognizing her is very difficult because she looks nothing like all the pictures of her you have ever seen.

If her pictures on Instagram and other social media channels project her as fair and possessing a spotless face, she may turn out to be the dark woman you had overlooked severally while scanning the room for any sight of her.

5 ways to recognise a babe in her savage phase aka hoe phase. play Don't be surprised if she comes with the whole of her friends. (Negromanosphere)

ALSO READ: 3 reasons why you should date a sapiosexual

2. Accent forming

There are those whose words are laced with a lot of ‘R’s’ and accents that can’t be traced to any known nation in the world. And that confused accent is understandable, given that most times, such people have never left the shores of Nigeria but are refusing to speak English as Normal Nigerians do.

3. Invite all her friends to the party

You already know this kind of woman. She claims she’s bringing a friend for safety purposes but turns up with about three of them. A friggin’ entourage!

It’s especially worse [it’s usually the case, actually] when they expect you to pay for the things consumed by the legion!

5 ways to recognise a babe in her savage phase aka hoe phase. There are babes who are not particularly concerned about the date but the promise of what might come after (xonecole)

4. On her phone all through

She’ll be so distant from you and her surrounding that you’ll be wondering why she came out in the first instance.

5. Only want to smash

This is the one who can’t wait for the chitchat and food and other ‘mating rituals’ to end so that you can take her over to yours. And if yours can’t assure privacy, she’s willing to let the date continue at hers.

A little [or long] night cap don’t hurt nobody now, does it?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Recommended Articles

Relationship Tips: 4 reasons why men cheat in relationships Relationship Tips 4 reasons why men cheat in relationships
Relationship Tips: 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriend
Alpha women: 10 clear signs that you are an alpha woman Alpha women 10 clear signs that you are an alpha woman
Relationship Talk With Bukky: All my relationships never work; am I OK? Relationship Talk With Bukky All my relationships never work; am I OK?
Relationship Tips: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a relationship
True love: 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves you

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle & Relationships: Top 4 phrases a woman loves to hear from her man Lifestyle & Relationships Top 4 phrases a woman loves to hear from her man
Relationship: 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship Relationship 4 signs you need to take a step back in your relationship
Lifestyle & Sex: According to men, 4 things separate average sex from great sex Lifestyle & Sex According to men, 4 things separate average sex from great sex



Top Articles

1 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your boyfriendbullet
2 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s...bullet
3 Wedding Tips 5 unnecessary things to cut from your wedding budgetbullet
4 True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly loves youbullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
6 Relationship Tips 5 signs that your boyfriend is a sapiosexualbullet
7 Dating Tips 4 signs you need to take a step back in your...bullet
8 Celebrity Wedding 9 emotional moments at Becca's...bullet
9 Relationship Tips 4 things you should never do in a...bullet
10 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky All my relationships never work; am I OK?

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
2 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
3 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Relationship 10 Signs your man is a keeperbullet
9 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love...bullet
10 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet

Relationships & Weddings

My husband doesn't want sex with me; could he be cheating
Love & Sex Here are 5 ways to deal with sexual frustration in your relationship
Dating Why it's necessary to date a f*ckboy at least once in your life
Women's health 7 things you should never say to a childless woman
Pulse couple
Dating Tips 4 signs of a bad girlfriend