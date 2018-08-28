5 types of girls you'll meet on every first date

If you take a babe on a first date, get ready to meet any one of these five.

Going on dates with Nigerian girls in Nigeria can be anything from fun to boring to annoying, interesting, disastrous, educative, and a waste of time among many other results.

Especially when you are going on a first date, things could well or not, depending on who you go out with but it’s best to be prepared for anything… from the good to the bad and the crazy ugly.

Our list below provides a guide on the five types of Nigerian babes you will meet on ever first date:

1. The ones you can’t recognise

While it’s understandable that you may have some difficulty recognizing the babe, given that this is the very first date and you may never have had any previous real life meeting before that

The problem with this type of babe is that recognizing her is very difficult because she looks nothing like all the pictures of her you have ever seen.

If her pictures on Instagram and other social media channels project her as fair and possessing a spotless face, she may turn out to be the dark woman you had overlooked severally while scanning the room for any sight of her.

2. Accent forming

There are those whose words are laced with a lot of ‘R’s’ and accents that can’t be traced to any known nation in the world. And that confused accent is understandable, given that most times, such people have never left the shores of Nigeria but are refusing to speak English as Normal Nigerians do.

3. Invite all her friends to the party

You already know this kind of woman. She claims she’s bringing a friend for safety purposes but turns up with about three of them. A friggin’ entourage!

It’s especially worse [it’s usually the case, actually] when they expect you to pay for the things consumed by the legion!

4. On her phone all through

She’ll be so distant from you and her surrounding that you’ll be wondering why she came out in the first instance.

5. Only want to smash

This is the one who can’t wait for the chitchat and food and other ‘mating rituals’ to end so that you can take her over to yours. And if yours can’t assure privacy, she’s willing to let the date continue at hers.

A little [or long] night cap don’t hurt nobody now, does it?