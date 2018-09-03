Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 ways to get over your crush


Relationship Tips 5 ways to get over your crush

How to stop having a crush on someone.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pulse woman play

Pulse woman

  • Go on dates with friends

Spend more time with family and friends instead of stalking your crush on social media. Get to know them better in a fun and adventurous way.  Try some new activities, and simply see where that takes you.

  • Unfollow them

Unfollow them on all social media and avoid visiting pages of mutual followers. You don’t have to block them or unfriend to prevent you from back peddling on your crush when they post a cute selfie.

READ ALSO:Young Ghanaian millionaire, Ibrah One is married

  •  Worry about you

Instead of focusing on your crush, focus on yourself. Sort out the things in your wardrobe, give some to the needy and go shopping. Do something that makes you happy. Go to the spa, change your hairstyle, spend on pedicure and manicure. Live a happy single life.

Pulse couple play

Pulse couple

 

  • Be patient

You can’t get over your crush in a week or month. It won’t happen overnight and you can’t just will your feelings to go away because you want them to. Just like anything worthwhile, it will take some time.

READ ALSO: 4 wedding gift ideas newlyweds will love and use

  • Actively stop thinking about them

When you realize you are staring and thinking about them change the subject in your mind. Go out for a walk, watch your favorite TV show or write something on your blog or talk to your parents.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Celebrity Wedding: Sammy Forson weds in a lovely traditional marriage Celebrity Wedding Sammy Forson weds in a lovely traditional marriage
Wedding Tips: 4 wedding gift ideas newlyweds will love and use Wedding Tips 4 wedding gift ideas newlyweds will love and use
Marriage: 7 important topics you need to address before getting married Marriage 7 important topics you need to address before getting married
Relationship tips: 6 things every man wants from his woman but will never ask for Relationship tips 6 things every man wants from his woman but will never ask for
Davido: These photos of singer as a groomsman are so lit; you have to see them! Davido These photos of singer as a groomsman are so lit; you have to see them!
Dating: 5 little things you can do to make a guy miss you Dating 5 little things you can do to make a guy miss you

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle & Sex: 4 “innocent” words that turn women on Lifestyle & Sex 4 “innocent” words that turn women on
Lifestyle & Relationship: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationship 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Relationship & Sex: 4 things highly sexual couples frequently do Relationship & Sex 4 things highly sexual couples frequently do



Top Articles

1 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to propose to your girlfriendbullet
3 Celebrity Wedding Sammy Forson weds in a lovely traditional marriagebullet
4 Wedding Tips 4 wedding gift ideas newlyweds will love and usebullet
5 Relationship Tips 5 ways to avoid unnecessary fights with your...bullet
6 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
7 Pulse Wedding Guess what the new trend for a wedding is...bullet
8 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
9 Celebrity Marriage Photos from TV host, Chantelle...bullet
10 True love 5 things a woman will never do if she truly...bullet

Related Articles

Celebrity Wedding Sammy Forson weds in a lovely traditional marriage
Love matters 4 things 'I love you' does not mean
Wedding Tips 5 things every bride needs on the morning of her wedding day
Groomsmen These groomsmen look dapper in their colored suits (Photos)
Relationship Tips 6 things every woman deserves from the man in her life
Relationship tips 7 important things you should know before getting married
Marriage Tips 4 things you shouldn’t do on your honeymoon
Dating tips 5 benefits of dating a younger man

Top Videos

1 Video Sarkodie - Baby Mama ft. Joey Bbullet
2 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
3 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
4 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
5 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
6 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
7 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
8 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
9 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl...bullet
10 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet

Relationships & Weddings

Millenials and Love 5 signs you are dating an insecure man
7 things you do that your man finds so romantic
Love Tips 5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you
Relationships Signs you are completely over your ex
5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends
Relationship Tips 5 things guys should never tell their girlfriends