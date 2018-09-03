5 ways to get over your crush

news

Go on dates with friends

Spend more time with family and friends instead of stalking your crush on social media. Get to know them better in a fun and adventurous way. Try some new activities, and simply see where that takes you.

Unfollow them

Unfollow them on all social media and avoid visiting pages of mutual followers. You don’t have to block them or unfriend to prevent you from back peddling on your crush when they post a cute selfie.

Worry about you

Instead of focusing on your crush, focus on yourself. Sort out the things in your wardrobe, give some to the needy and go shopping. Do something that makes you happy. Go to the spa, change your hairstyle, spend on pedicure and manicure. Live a happy single life.

Be patient

You can’t get over your crush in a week or month. It won’t happen overnight and you can’t just will your feelings to go away because you want them to. Just like anything worthwhile, it will take some time.

Actively stop thinking about them

When you realize you are staring and thinking about them change the subject in your mind. Go out for a walk, watch your favorite TV show or write something on your blog or talk to your parents.