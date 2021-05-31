5 ways you can handle your desires when single

Before you start feeling shy and uncomfortable, having urges are quite normal and nothing to feel bad about.

Since it is a common thing, if you are single, you will need to learn how to handle your desires. And these desires are not gender-based, it goes without saying that we have all experienced them.

For women, these desires can be strongest during ovulation and after a period. Being single and experiencing these desires is tough, to say the least. That said, here is how you can cope if you are single:

Accept that it is perfectly normal

First and foremost, you shouldn’t feel bad about having these desires as they are perfectly normal. I know you are wondering where they have come from considering you literally have nobody tuning you. Well, they are quite natural and your hormones or mind can be the cause. Don’t feel ashamed but accept that it is part of life and everyone has these desires.

You don’t necessarily have to heed to these desires

Your mind is stronger than your desires. I know sometimes you just want someone to give you a 365 days experience but well you are single, aren’t you? You can distract yourself from thinking about things that turn you on by focusing on other things. If you must, go out and get some ice cream or grocery shopping.

Pleasure yourself

Controversial as it may be, you can opt to go this way. Find safe ways to pleasure yourself if the urge is too strong for you to handle. But don’t make this a habit as it can get very addictive and have an effect on sex life.

Look for a friend with benefits (FWB)

Well, friends with benefits are known to come through whenever we need to meet our desires. This might not be for everyone but if you can have one partner without feelings attached then why not? Just make sure that it’s safe and the arrangement is consensual.

Seek therapy

If it’s too severe and it’s affecting many aspects of your life, seek therapy. Sometimes sexual desires can be overpowering in that you are not able to control them.