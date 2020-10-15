Boundaries are an important part of establishing one’s identity and is a crucial aspect of mental health and well-being.

Setting healthy relationship boundaries can determine the success or failure of your relationship.

As much as every person's boundaries will be different, there are a few boundaries all couples need to establish

Check out these 6 relationship boundaries listed below:

Personal space

Tell your partner when you need personal space and what you require from them during this time.

Don’t be afraid to speak up if you feel your partner is crossing your boundaries and making you uncomfortable. Some boundaries can, however, be negotiated such that you’re both happy and on the same page.

Intimacy

It’s very important to set sexual boundaries. Tell your partner what you like and don’t like in the bedroom, how often you’re comfortable having sex, amongst others.

A partner who won’t respect these boundaries or tries to coerce you to break them even when you try to remain adamant risks becoming abusive.

Communication medium and style

How you want to communicate with your partner is very important and they should know. Tell them whether you like them to call or text, how often you need to hear from them, which pet names you like and which you don’t, amongst others.

This prevents conflict most of the time.

Type of commitment you want

To avoid any misunderstandings, clearly state what you expect as far as your relationship is concerned.

Whether you want an exclusive type or an open relationship.

Be strong enough to let go of your expectations as far as commitment is concerned.

What to do during conflict

Disagreements are inevitable and so, you need to know whether your partner needs time alone when they’re angry or they prefer to hash out your disagreement there and then. Communicate this clearly, preferably before you have your first fight, so that you know what is expected of you.

Expectations

You should always discuss what you expect out of someone, and what you expect to receive.

If one thinks of expectations as standards of conduct, embracing the boundaries that come with it becomes easier. A lot of people enter relationships putting the burden of healing/completing them onto someone else this usually causes the relationship to break.