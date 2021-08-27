6 mistakes you should never make during sex

Whether you enjoy your session entirely depends on both of you.

Enjoyable sex isn’t necessarily about your sexual skills, but about being an honest partner. Avoid killing the mood with the sex mistakes you should never make in bed—and learn what to do instead.

Farting

This is so annoying. While it can be accidental, you must try as hard as possible not to let out that pungent gas while making love. Otherwise, it will spoil the moment and may also affect your self-esteem.

Calling another person’s name

If you want to lose someone for good, dare call another person’s name during sex. If you are not sure of what will come out of your mouth, keep it shut.

Your phone

You will have all the time to chat with friends and answer those phone calls. But in the meantime, you had better concentrate on making love and giving your partner their out-of-this-world sexual encounter.

Crying

At times women get so hysterical during love-making that they even cry. Please hold back those tears and preserve them for some other sad occasion. Crying will only put him off since he may be worried that he hurt you.

Fall asleep

This is a grave sin when it comes to sex matters. It just shows how disinterested you are and you should not start it if you are already feeling sleepy.

Dry penetration