6 reasons why you should move in with your in-laws


Marriage Tips 6 reasons why you should move in with your in-laws

Here are some advantages of living with your in-laws.

  • Published:
Couple and mother-in-law play

Couple and mother-in-law

Some couples are against moving in with their in-laws due to privacy issues. They would rather employ a nanny to take care of children and home and adhere to their instructions.

However, blood is thicker than water and nothing can be compared to a grandparent love for their grandchildren.

Weigh the options and decide what is best for you. Here are 5 good reasons to move in with your in-laws.

  • Help with the upbringing of children

Most working class parents don’t spend enough time with their children especially when they hold managerial positions. Grandparents who are in retirement can help nurture the children to be responsible adults while you are busing making some money for the family.

  • Focus on work

Once you know your hands at home, couples can focus on achieving their target at work and progress in their career.

  • Great sex

After a stressful day, a couple can spend quality together in bed when the kids are peacefully asleep under grandparents’ watch. The couple can explore their sexual fantasies and strengthen their relationship.

  • Travel and explore

Traveling with kids can be overwhelming but it can also be fun when grandparents are around to monitor their movement during the trip. Likewise, you can leave the children home with grandparents and attend business or fun trips together.

  • Cook for the family

Due to busy schedules, some couple hardly eats at home. Sadly, their children are also introduced to junk foods at the early age which could greatly affect their health. Grandparents can step in and introduce the children to sumptuous local delicacies. Nothing can be compared to homemade foods.

  • Save money on rent

Rent is very expensive in Accra. Moving in with your rich in-laws can save you extra cash to build your own house within the next few years.

