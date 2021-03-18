But this question is something you can't avoid while growing up especially if you’ve been dating your partner for a while now.

You know you love your partner, and you’re pretty certain they love you. But marriage is a huge commitment to undertake. It means the rest of your life … till death do you part.

If you and your partner have the following qualities in your relationship, you’ll make a great match for marriage—when the time is right for you.

Here’s a list of them below:

Your communication is on point

You can talk to your partner comfortably about anything. You feel free to express your fears, concerns and opinions without feeling judged or afraid to lose them.

You respect and support each other

You back each other in your careers, hobbies and friendships outside of your relationship. When you’re with others, you only refer to them with respect and kindness, and your pride is evident. When you’re away from each other you’re not tempted to stray and loyalty and honesty are upheld.

You both talk about being together in the future

Both of you talk about having a future commitment without fear. You feel excited about possibly being together for the rest of your lives. You see the ability to grow together as a couple.

You love spending time together

You would rather hang out with your partner than anyone else. You enjoy each other’s company, whether you’re out with a group of friends partying or home together cuddled up on the couch watching TV. You both just enjoy the companionship of each other.

You’re sexually attracted to each other

You and your partner are best friends, but you also have that exciting tingle in the pit of your stomach when they kiss you or when your eyes meet from across a crowded room. If there isn’t sexual attraction and chemistry, the relationship won’t last.

Your partner accepts you as you are

Your partner loves you for the person you are and makes you feel good about yourself. Self-improvement is a great goal to strive for, but it’s self-improvement — you do it for yourself. People should want to grow and become better, but you need to find a partner who loves you and isn’t trying to change you to fit their needs.