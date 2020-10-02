With all the planning that goes into this big day, one significant thing that cannot be ignored is the bride outfit.

Everybody including the groom can’t wait to see the apparel his wife-to-be would wear for their holy matrimony.

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding.

We believe that there are no rules, it's your wedding your way. So even if you're having a super casual backyard wedding and you feel like slipping into a second look for the reception–go for it.

A reception dress can transform your look entirely and for many brides, it's the chance to change into an outfit that is not only fun and stylish but comfortable too.

Wearing a different dress for your wedding receptions has become a trend and we have compiled some trending looks for you.

So, if you are a new bride preparing to say 'I do', then check out these brides for style inspiration.

Bride

Bride

Bride and groom

Bride

Bride