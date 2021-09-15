6 tips to dating again after a divorce

But once you are back on track and ready to date, here are a few tips that may help you in getting back to the dating circuit after a divorce.

No assumptions

If you are back on the circuit then, first of all, get rid of all the assumptions you used to make. Each date does not mean it shall end in marriage. You have to let go and have fun. Do not presume that if you did not repeat the same mistakes in the past it will not be the same. It is not necessary that your ex and this new person are the same. Do not compare.

Honesty

Tell the truth about your past, do not hide anything and do not lie about it either. Find a person who understands it all and shares the same interests and values. Be who you are.

Priorities

You should know what you want from a relationship and be clear about it. Don’t waste your time with someone you know is not the one you are looking for and wants different things from your relationship.

The family introduction

No! Not so soon! If you are planning on introducing your new partner to your kids or family then hold it for six months. It takes time to know people. Do not rush. You may end up scaring the other as well.

Therapy

When you come out of a divorce, your emotions are in turmoil. Do seek professional help even when you are dating. It will help you open up more and work on those inhibitions you might be having due to the divorce.

Trusting yourself