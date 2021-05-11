RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

6 worst traditional Kente wedding outfits we have seen in 2021

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

One important thing is what you wear on your wedding day, this can either make you extra gorgeous and confident or ruin your day.

Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana

Beginning from the day we find love, we fantasize about our wedding day, how we’re going to look like in a dreamy dress, the sparkling accessories, and chances are, from that moment, your wedding-guest appearance quadruple because you want to learn and discover some great wedding picture poses.

Recommended articles

Considering the fact that wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime ceremony, every bride wants to look her best, including her groom and the bridesmaids for future memories. But on the contrary, many brides have turned their big day into a bad memory, wearing dresses that are labelled the worst.

Sometimes things do not usually turn out as they should. Probably due to the fallacy hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers. For the brides listed below, their outfits had either too many designs taking away the beauty of the dress or it was not really tailored to fit the body.

Trust me, this is not for hate or any deliberate attack but we just want brides to be guided while choosing their outfits for their big day.

We definitely will applaud you if you bring your A-game, but we thought these brides could have done better.

Below is our list of worst traditional Kente wedding outfits we have seen in 2021:

Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana

The blue design on the Kente took away the beauty of the dress. And the long one-hand sleeve made matters worst.

Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana

Simplicity is core, that whole long train on the top could have been avoided.

Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana

Another issues of simplicity.

Bride
Bride Pulse Ghana

Perfectly tailored to fit her body but what was the meaning of the flying cape on her shoulders?

Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana

Why put so much emphasis on your breast if you are already busty. Then that yellow fabric on the waist line was not necessary.

Bride and groom
Bride and groom Pulse Ghana

Decency, this bride scored 100% but why should you allow your breast to fall just because you want a neckline. A strapless bra would have worked.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]