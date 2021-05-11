6 worst traditional Kente wedding outfits we have seen in 2021

Considering the fact that wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime ceremony, every bride wants to look her best, including her groom and the bridesmaids for future memories. But on the contrary, many brides have turned their big day into a bad memory, wearing dresses that are labelled the worst.

Sometimes things do not usually turn out as they should. Probably due to the fallacy hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers. For the brides listed below, their outfits had either too many designs taking away the beauty of the dress or it was not really tailored to fit the body.

Trust me, this is not for hate or any deliberate attack but we just want brides to be guided while choosing their outfits for their big day.

We definitely will applaud you if you bring your A-game, but we thought these brides could have done better.

Below is our list of worst traditional Kente wedding outfits we have seen in 2021:

The blue design on the Kente took away the beauty of the dress. And the long one-hand sleeve made matters worst.

Simplicity is core, that whole long train on the top could have been avoided.

Another issues of simplicity.

Perfectly tailored to fit her body but what was the meaning of the flying cape on her shoulders?

Why put so much emphasis on your breast if you are already busty. Then that yellow fabric on the waist line was not necessary.

