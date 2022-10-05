7 different types of women you are likely to meet in bed

Sex is more than just a physical act. It is a tool that can help your relationship physically, mentally, and emotionally.
A healthy sex life builds emotional intimacy, makes for more committed relationships, and gives you a confidence boost.
But finding a perfect partner is not easy.
There are some women who are good in bed while others will only bore you at the end of the day. The type of woman you date will either make life easier or more complex.
Here are seven types of women you will find in bed.
- The seductress
She knows what she wants and has no problem asking for it. She loves to be in charge and can maintain energy.
- The hopeless romantic
Pleasing this kind is difficult, especially if it's a casual fling. She wants the lights to be turned off and the blue lights turned on with music going on in the background, when she falls in love, she falls deep.
- The one who is too loud
Small make out, she is already moaning loudly, if she comes over, your neighbour must know that you’re busy and if you live with people, they will always know when it’s going down.
- The one who bites and scratches
She reacts wildly to anything you do to her body. She might scratch your back roughly, she might bite your ear, or 'other things'; she'd claw her way through your body.
- The dead body
She is ultra passive in bed and leaves the act of sex to the man. All she does is lie down in bed, frozen like a dead body, expecting you to act upon her. She might not even Moan
- The sadomasochism one
She is always ready for action, she is sexually adventurous and eager to experiment, and she is also the most challenging. If you are not experienced enough, you could mess up the whole game.
- The obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) victim
Forget about getting a head, she won’t. Even kiss after you give her one. Simple clean sex is what she wants. If you want to have a good time, make sure you take a bath right before meeting her and smell extremely nice
