7 most common marriage issues in the first 3 years

But after the honeymoon phase of marriage gets over and you enter the third year of marriage, many things you probably loved earlier start annoying you.

Here are the 7 most common issues in the first 3 years of marriage.

Money

Money is one of the most common topics of conflict between a couple. Becoming a family means you have to share all your bills and money. You have to find a way to have balanced spending and not wasting money. Money matters prove to be a definite concern for newly married couples as they get introduced to each other ways of handling money matters for the first time.

Great sex expectations

At the start of the relationship, the sex may seem to be wild but slowly after three years, it tends to sink. It might be you ain’t getting enough sex or just not getting satisfaction out of it. The idea of boring sex just turns you down and your expectations go for a toss. Therefore, to keep the sex alive keep doing wild stuff in the bedroom to get the intimacy going.

Household conflicts

You might have thought that you may not fight for small things like household chores but now it has become a daily routine. It happens gradually with the time that you may start fighting about who would do what household chores. Disagreements will take a new turn when it comes to deciding on the division of household chores.

Obsession with baby

It sometimes happens that you want different things from your marriage. One partner may want to have a baby while another one is so not ready for that commitment. Disagreements flow naturally after a point regarding the discussion of family planning. Therefore, it is advised to be vocal enough about your thoughts with your partner regarding this topic.

Change

Many often than not partners say things like you have changed or you don’t do things that you used to do. When you were dating, you were all over each other but marriage changes things. It comes with lots of responsibilities that partners need to adhere to mutually. That is the reason change automatically comes, you just need to accept it and time and again do things to keep the spark going.

In-laws

This can be one of the major reasons for conflict. It sometimes happens that in-laws look for more involvement than necessary in your marriage which leads to unwanted stress. To avoid such distractions, you should ignore and create boundaries that either of the parents won’t be able to cross.

Bored