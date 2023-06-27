7 signs you’re falling hard for your partner

While everyone’s journey is unique, here are some signs that you may be falling in love hard and fast with your partner:

Constantly thinking about them

You find yourself thinking about your partner throughout the day, even when you’re busy with other tasks. They occupy your thoughts and bring a smile to your face.

Intense emotional connection

You feel a deep emotional connection with your partner. You share your hopes, dreams, fears, and vulnerabilities with each other, and you feel understood and supported.

Physical attraction

You’re not only emotionally drawn to your partner, but you also feel a strong physical attraction. Their touch, hugs, and kisses make you feel alive and ignite a passionate desire

Feeling a sense of security

When you’re with your partner, you feel safe and secure. They create a comforting environment where you can be yourself without any fear of judgment or rejection.

Future planning

You start envisioning a future with your partner. You find yourself considering long-term commitments, discussing future goals, and making plans together.

Feeling a strong sense of intimacy

You experience a deep level of intimacy with your partner, both emotionally and physically. You can be vulnerable with them, and you trust them with your deepest secrets and desires.

Feeling complete