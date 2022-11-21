RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

8 signs you are not having enough sex

Berlinda Entsie

Aside from how good sex feels, it can also be good for you.

When it comes to sex, most of us already feel there are benefits that regular intimacy brings. However, you may be surprised at the range of benefits of healthy sex, from reducing stress to lowering your risk of cancer or heart problems.

Your relationship started out hot — you couldn’t keep your mind (or hands) off him, and you had sex anytime you could sneak it in. But at a point, all these come to a halt.

Everyone has experienced a dry spell once in a while. Some experience it even when they are dating or married.

There are a lot of changes you'll experience and even if you don't openly admit it, you miss sex and you want some action. So if you have been feeling a bit off lately, chances are you are not getting enough of it. Here are some signs:

  • Moody

Your mood swings fluctuate rapidly. You’re often grumpy and easily irritable.

  • Prone to depression

Oxytocin released during an orgasm is known to have positive effects on emotional health and your relationship bond.

  • Sleep patterns change

Inconsistent sleeping patterns due to constant sex thoughts.

  • You may sexualise everything

Everything seems to stimulate you because you are not getting some.

  • Desperate for attention

You put yourself out there to get some attention from the opposite sex. A simple smile from a crush get you thinking of all sorts of naughty things!

  • Watch porn

You tend to show interest in porn sites and find ways to pleasure yourself.

  • Sickened by love and love stories

You get easily jealous when you see happy couples or watch love stories.

  • A hard time getting aroused

It will take longer for your body to get aroused when playing with yourself or when you eventually do have sex again. If you perform sexual abstinence, where you restrict your body from sexual acts or lose your sex drive.

