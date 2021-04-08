8 things to consider before shopping for a wedding dress

As much as you need to keep an open mind, don't ever settle for something you are not 100% comfortable with. Even if your family and friends think a dress is perfect for you, you are the deal-breaker. If you hate it, move on and find yourself something else. This is your wedding day; your look and your comfort are the things that count.

Choosing the size

Don't buy a dress a size smaller or a size bigger, buy a dress that fits you perfectly in the present, I know your weight will probably change between now and the wedding. That is why you need to go in for a final dress fitting two weeks before your wedding.

When to start dress shopping

The phrase, 'The sooner, the better' was invented for a reason. Once you have your wedding dress ready, a huge load will be removed from your endless wedding checklist. If you are free tomorrow, then book an appointment and head on down. Go for the earliest opening, that way the salespeople could start with you as opposed to being their last appointment before the end of their day.