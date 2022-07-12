If you’re looking for love and hoping to find your personal Prince Charming, you may be setting yourself up for disappointment if you end up falling for a guy who’s just not into romance.
8 ways to deal with an unromantic partner
Not all men are the kind who would bring bouquets home, shower you with kisses while going to work or nudge you aside when you are doing the dishes at the sink and take over the chores.
That doesn’t mean things won’t work, but it does mean you’ll have to put in a little extra work if want to be happy in the relationship.
If you have an unromantic boyfriend, here’s what could be behind his approach to love and how to cope.
- Print out the rules
It might sound a tad too unromantic, but sometimes spelling out exactly what you want might be a good idea. Give him a general outline and let him plan the details.
- Do some PDA
Not anything that will make your friends gag (or worse still unfriend you on Facebook), but be sure to show little signs of affection to let him know that romance really is in the small things.
- Communicate more often
Most men sign off romance as a frivolous, unnecessary relationship side-effect. Let him know how important it is for you to keep things rosy.
- Praise the little things
He might not really go all out when it comes to romance, but make sure you appreciate the little steps he takes, It will keep him motivated.
- Romance with his rules
He might find time spent playing a video game romantic (yeah, we know!!) but before you shelve the idea, give it a try. The fun, playful side to him might just be what you want.
- Go easy
Yes, you want him to master all the rules, but give him some time, Don’t make this your constant agenda,
- Make the little things count
Let him know that being romantic doesn’t mean that he has to build you a Taj Mahal. Bringing you tea in the bed, doing the dirty dishes or just making the bed also helps.
- Be the romantic guy
If he doesn’t get the hint, take things in your hand and be the romantic here you want him to be. Surprise him once in a while, plan some great dates and compliment him occasionally to give him an idea of what you are looking for.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh