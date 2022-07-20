9 things you should do with your partner when naked aside sex

But can you imagine the benefits of going naked all day with your partner while alone?

Wearing nothing at all is totally freeing and can make you appreciate your body. What's more, when you are doing it with your partner.

You don't only have to be naked for sex and shower alone. There are lots of different things you can do in the nude that is fun, liberating, and daring.

You might think that certain activities to do in the nude would seem brash or bold, but going naked is more relaxing and empowering. And when it's done with your partner, it's more spice to your relationship.

Need some inspiration? Here are some of the most fun things to do with your partner while completely nude.

Try a fashion show

Get naked, put on your best footwear and scarf and walk to your partner as if in a fashion show and ask for his/her opinion. You will always remember the day/night.

Take a nap together

Take off your clothes and take a nap. You will feel so light and your body will also get to breathe.

Drink with your partner

Make some juice or cocktail with your partner and drink together while naked. It is the best spice to your relationship.

Play a game together

The nakedness alone is a spice to the game and the relationship. Get naked and play a board game, truth or dare or any other fun game. It will be fun.

Give each other a massage

We trust it's been a while since you two gave each other a massage. Try it while naked with some oil and thank us later. It does some magic.

Walk around the house

It's just you and your partner, go fully naked and do your daily tasks. This is the best spice to your relationship. Your partner will keep admiring God's handy work like never before.

Do a photo session

Take selfies or set the camera or take each other's pictures when nude. Try this session with different objects and settings. It spices the relationship and makes it fun.

Try ice cream

Get dirty, order different ice cream sundaes and share them with each other. We leave the rest to your imagination.

Dance