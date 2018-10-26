news

We love weddings especially when two of our favorite celebrities are walking down the aisle.

On this date, two years ago, top Ghanaian designer, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, popularly known as Abrantie The Gentleman marries award-winning Ghanaian model, Chantelle Dapaah in a lovely traditional wedding followed by White Wedding on October 29.

"Life is a journey and love is what makes that journey worthwhile", Style influencer, Chantelle wrote in a sweet Instagram post featuring a picture from their 2016wedding.

Check out photos of their beautiful traditional wedding below:

