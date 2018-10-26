October 26 marks Abrantie The Gentleman and Chantelle Dapaah's second wedding anniversary and from the looks of it, they're still crazy about each other.
On this date, two years ago, top Ghanaian designer, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, popularly known as Abrantie The Gentleman marries award-winning Ghanaian model, Chantelle Dapaah in a lovely traditional wedding followed by White Wedding on October 29.
"Life is a journey and love is what makes that journey worthwhile", Style influencer, Chantelle wrote in a sweet Instagram post featuring a picture from their 2016wedding.
Check out photos of their beautiful traditional wedding below:
