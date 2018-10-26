Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Chantelle Dapaah's anniversary message for Abrantie The Gentlemen is proof that true love exists

October 26 marks Abrantie The Gentleman and Chantelle Dapaah's second wedding anniversary and from the looks of it, they're still crazy about each other.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chantelle Dapaah and Abrantie The Gentleman play

Chantelle Dapaah and Abrantie The Gentleman

We love weddings especially when two of our favorite celebrities are walking down the aisle.

On this date, two years ago, top Ghanaian designer, Oheneba Yaw Boamah, popularly known as Abrantie The Gentleman marries award-winning Ghanaian model, Chantelle Dapaah in a lovely traditional wedding followed by White Wedding on October 29.

READ ALSO:5 surprising signs that someone is in love you

"Life is a journey and love is what makes that journey worthwhile", Style influencer, Chantelle wrote in a sweet Instagram post featuring a picture from their 2016wedding.

 

Check out photos of their beautiful traditional wedding below:

Chantelle Dapaah and Abrantie The Gentleman play

Chantelle Dapaah and Abrantie The Gentleman

READ ALSO:3 reasons why having more orgasms give you beautiful skin

Chantelle Dapaah and Abrantie The Gentleman play

Chantelle Dapaah and Abrantie The Gentleman

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

3 reasons why having more orgasms give you beautiful skin 3 reasons why having more orgasms give you beautiful skin
7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl 7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girl
5 surprising signs that someone is in love you 5 surprising signs that someone is in love you
15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feet 15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feet
Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with Ghanaian husband Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with Ghanaian husband
4 romantic things to do on your anniversary 4 romantic things to do on your anniversary

Recommended Videos

4 signs she is not satisfied in bed 4 signs she is not satisfied in bed
6 deadly effects of having too much sex 6 deadly effects of having too much sex
Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with husband Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with husband



Top Articles

1 5 surprising signs that someone is in love youbullet
2 15 romantic statements that would sweep her off her feetbullet
3 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
4 3 reasons why having more orgasms give you beautiful skinbullet
5 7 easy steps to access MTN Quick loan to impress a girlbullet
6 Pastor Chris’ daughter shares photos from honeymoon with...bullet
7 Wedding Tips 5 reasons why you shouldn’t slim down for your...bullet
8 Dating Tips 5 small gestures that can strengthen your...bullet
9 4 romantic things to do on your anniversarybullet
10 7 signs of true love in a relationshipbullet

Top Videos

1 Marriage Reasons why you should probably not get marriedbullet
2 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
3 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
4 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
5 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly...bullet
6 Women And Relationship 5 things every Ghanaian girl deserves...bullet
7 Relationship 4 reasons why you should not say ‘I love you’ nowbullet
8 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet
9 Relationships 5 tips for finding love in the new yearbullet
10 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

UTV's newscaster Afia Akyere ties the knot in beautiful white wedding ceremony
Mother and child
4 ways to be a good stepmother
5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with
5 perfect gifts every girl should think of surprising their boyfriends with
Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding
Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Harry Bentil's traditional wedding
X
Advertisement