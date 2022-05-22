Actor Kojo Nkansah Lil Win ties the knot in beautiful traditional ceremony [Photos]

The ceremony took place at a private venue and saw in attendance various personalities from the Entertainment Industry.

The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

Obviously a typical Ghanaian cultured wedding, the two didn't disappoint with the Kente apparel for the event.

In Ghana, Kente symbolises our rich culture and traditions and plays a great part in the holy matrimony. Hence, there can't be a traditional wedding without the couple and close relatives donning lovely Kente styles.

The bride, Maame Serwaa wore an elegant orange Kente combo ensemble flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with a curly black hairstyle which makes her look extraordinary on her big day.

We love the simple accessories that complemented her looks perfectly and the gorgeous smile she gave while posing for the camera.

Her husband, Lil Win, on the other hand, look dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth that matched his wife’s stunning apparel.

We love how the actor screamed tradition with his Ahenema pair of slippers.

If you want the perfect Kente style inspiration for your wedding, then actor Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa are here to serve you one.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime of joy as they take this bold step.

Check photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana