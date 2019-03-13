Most marriages crumple after facing challenges but the Ghanaian actor’s marriage has stood the test of time for 12 good years despite the turbulence.

In consultation with his wife, they decided to share some helpful tips to get couples through the rough patches in a relationship. So today we bring you his 11th lesson.

Lesson 11, talks about the essence of trust in a relationship. He focuses on the fragility of trust and the need to consciously build it. He said, “There have been several times in this journey where I have hurt her repeatedly … I have learnt that trust is very fragile when betrayed. Consistently working on bad habits, negative trends & weakness can re-build trust again.”