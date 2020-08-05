The 37-year-old lawmaker is the daughter of Ghanaian pastor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, innovator and inventor Apostle Kwadwo Safo and her husband are celebrating a year anniversary since they got married.

The two, since their marriage, have stayed under the cool light enjoying themselves.

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has taken to her Facebook page to celebrate her husband, expressing how happy she is in her marriage.

She shared a beautiful photo of themselves and wrote "You are like a box of crayons, you always bring a touch of colour into my life. You complement me so well that the world barely sees my flaws.

When I met you, I had no idea how vibrant my world would become and I have lived everyday thanking the Heavens for giving me such a wonderful man like you. Trust me, the sun may be the centre of the universe, but you will forever be the centre of my entire world.

You have given me so much love and comfort over the years and I am eternally grateful. Not only are you always on my mind, but you will forever be in my heart. A husband as loving as you is hard to find, and I plan on spending the rest of my days being grateful we found each other.

Happy Anniversary to us darling and I am glad you brought meaning and joy into my life. May our marriage be filled with every perfect gift that we could ever wish for. And always know that I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, MY DEAREST HANNY. Happy Anniversary to US."