All my relationships never work; am I OK?


I feel like there's something wrong with me. I don't know what to do.

Hello Bukky.

I'm really bothered and confused right now as I speak. I've been in 3 relationships and each with its own problems.

First he was too controlling and jealous then there were trust issues too. The second was cheating on me even though I broke my rule of no sex with him.

With the third, he made me feel like I was bothering him, I didn't feel loved at all and when I complain he said I was being too clingy and childish.

I feel like there's something wrong with me. I've been building myself up for the right person but I can't seem to find any. I don't know what to do.
____________

Dear reader,

The key is to wait a little more. Good things still come to those who wait.

While I understand how frustrating it must be to want something for so long without getting it, the truth remains that your best bet is to wait for it till it comes.

Given that you have had previous experiences that did not work as planned, I think this should help you stay more patient and more intentional about doing things right this time around.

The way to avoid the previous issues in any new relationship is to watch before leaping. There’s no point rushing into an affair if what you crave is something lasting. Take your time, observe characters and behavioral patterns. Watch out for compatibility and areas of differences. These are noticeable through conversations and observation.

If you stay friends long enough you’ll notice enough to help you decide if a relationship is good for you or not.

And then there’s the place of you reforming yourself and becoming what you hope to attract. Sometimes, the issue is not with the people you are dating but with you. As much as you want to look at people and assess them well before saying yes, I think introspection is very key, too.

Look within. Judge yourself fairly and be true to yourself. If there are things that need changing, don’t hesitate to do so! Because if you don’t like something about yourself, chances are that no one will, too!

Overall, please give yourself time to see these things well before jumping to a conclusion.
_____________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
