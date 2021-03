This comes after Ghana, some few days ago, took delivery of its first consignment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

It is expected that a specific group of persons including health workers, statesmen amongst others will first be vaccinated.

As part of this measure, President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo stepped out beautifully to take their injection.

It was a lovely ceremony and we couldn't wait to share the photos with you.

Check them out and share your comments.

First lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo takes her vaccine injection

First lady ready for her vaccine

President Akufo-Addo takes Covid-19 vaccine

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Adoo and his wife Rebecca

President Akufo-Adoo and his wife Rebecca at 37 Military Hospital 2

President Akufo-Adoo and his wife Rebecca at 37 Military Hospital 1

President Akufo-Adoo and his wife Rebecca at 37 Military Hospital