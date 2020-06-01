One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding gown.

Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Berla Mundi is seen in a white wedding gown styled by Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew.

The screen goddess opted for mild makeup look placing much emphasis smiles as posed for the camera.

Berla looked exquisite as the gowns were tailor-made to fit her curves.

Although Berla Mundi has disclosed that she is single and so much hasn’t been said about she having a wedding soon, when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos.

The gowns came in different styles and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

