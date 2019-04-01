Love is such a beautiful thing and when two people are united in Holy matrimony, that love has fully bloomed.

Over the weekend, quite a number of bachelors were grabbed off the market. Captured by the sweet smell of love and the warm embrace of their wives, these men have indeed found good things in their lives.

Watch how these individuals become one in the presence of witnesses, love and fun. Congratulations to all newlyweds. May God be the third strand in your marital cord.

