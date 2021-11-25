Azumah Nelson shows his dancing skills at daughter's wedding [Watch]

Famed Ghanaian boxer, Azuma Nelson's daughter, Dorinda Nelson has finally become Mrs after tying the knot to the love of her life.
Congratulations to Dorinda Nelson and her husband.
The two followed their wedding with a star-studded reception.
In attendance were family and various celebrities from across the country.
What's more fascinating about the ceremony was the skills Azumah Nelson showed while he stepped on the dance floor.
Captured in a white Kaftan and a cap, Azuma Nelson danced to a popular highlife song with his daughter. He indeed was a happy and proud father.
Pulse.com.gh wishes Dorinda Nelson and her husband a happy and fruitful marriage.
