Bad orgasm: Here are situations that may deprive you of pleasure

Berlinda Entsie

Yes, it is possible to have bad sex.

Couple in bed
Couple in bed

We often talk about orgasms with the assumption that they're always pleasant and always wanted, but that's far from reality.

Bad orgasms are defined as non-positive, non-pleasurable, or negative orgasms.

A bad orgasm is a negative orgasm. According to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, a bad orgasm can have a severe impact on a person’s relationship, sexuality, and psychological health.

A bad orgasm may leave you experiencing all kinds of unfavourable emotions. Yes, it’s the exact opposite effect of what they were intended to experience.

There are a variety of reasons and scenarios why and when orgasm experiences during consensual sex could be bad.

Here are some scenarios that can lead to having a bad orgasm.

  • High levels of stress

Stress, unfortunately, has an adverse effect on both your physical and emotional health. According to popular belief, a high degree of stress can have negative effects on your libido and make it difficult for you to reach the peak of a sexual encounter. However, stress can also cause an uncomfortable or unpleasant orgasm.

  • Bad sex

According to a study published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior, having a “bad orgasm” during a consensual sexual interaction is definitely possible.

Participants in this study were asked if they had ever experienced an orgasm during a consensual interaction in which they felt coerced into having sex, coerced into experiencing an orgasm, or had otherwise consented to unwelcome sex (such as being really tired but saying yes anyway). Because the settings are likely to provide an unsatisfactory experience, the researchers concentrated on orgasms during these circumstances.

  • Pressure to orgasm

Orgasm anxiety refers to stress, excessive attention directed towards reaching a climax, and hyperfocus on orgasm, typically during partnered sexual activity. Orgasm anxiety is a typical and real feeling that many people endure, although it is not a symptom of anxiety disorders. However, if there is a low level of pressure, you could have a more enjoyable orgasm. An orgasm with pressure is considered a bad orgasm.

