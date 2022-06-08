RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Baecation: 5 tips for planning the perfect vacation with your partner

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Spending quality time with your partner is important for a healthy relationship.

Couple on vacation
Couple on vacation

Sometimes you need to take a break from work, friends, family, and your busy schedule, and go on a vacation with your partner. It is a perfect way to unwind and reconnect with them.

Recommended articles

Planning a baecation can be quite stressful and overwhelming because you want to make it special and perfect for each other avoiding any loose ends whatsoever.

Here are 5 tips to guide you through planning your perfect baecation and to make the process less daunting;

  • Both parties should be involved in the planning:

Unless it is a surprise vacation from one party to the other, both parties should be involved in the planning process to avoid one party feeling left out during the vacation. Share the responsibilities of the planning between each other according to your strength and weaknesses.

  • Agree to a budget

This is very important. Before you get too far along with your planning, you need to agree to a budget on how much would be spent on the vacation, how it will be spent and how much each party is willing to contribute. Try as much as possible not to stray too far away from the laid down budget. This will help you avoid having money conversations during your romantic getaway.

  • Choose a destination

After you have agreed to a budget, make a list of destinations within your budget and select the one that interests you both. Make research about the destination you have chosen to ensure it is one you both will find enjoyable because you don’t want to go to a place that interests only you and not your partner.

  • Plan out activities

Make a list of what you want to do while on the vacation and make a loose schedule of what days you want to do them. It doesn’t have to be regimented, just a general idea of what you want to do on your trip and when. You also need to be flexible and avoid having a tight schedule. The whole point of the trip is to relax and have fun together, just do it in a way you both enjoy.

  • Finally, keep the memories

Have fun on your perfect baecation, but don’t forget to keep the memories. Take pictures, make videos, buy souvenirs and about anything that will always make you remember the time you spent with your partner.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Withdrawal method: How to do it correctly, its effectiveness in birth control

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

My first encounter with a sex worker (Ashawo) at Lapaz – A true story [Let's Talk Sex]

A sex worker walks down a lonely street at night.

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

The age you have the best s*x according to research

The age you have the best s*x according to research