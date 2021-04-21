RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Berla Mundi is already showing how her wedding gown will look like

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Berla Mundi is giving us the perfect bridal looks for this season.

Berla Mundi

Pulse Ghana

Fashion plays a key role in every event, especially weddings. One of the key elements in wedding decision making for brides is choosing the perfect wedding attire.

Recommended articles

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Over the years, media personality Berla Mundi has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today. You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her broadcasting duties.

Berla Mundi is seen in a white wedding gown styled by Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew.

The screen goddess opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her smiles as posed for the camera. Berla looked exquisite as the gowns were tailor-made to fit her curves.

Although Berla Mundi has disclosed that she is single and so much hasn’t been said about her having a wedding soon, when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos.

The gowns came in different styles and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]

If you're wondering what a good guy looks like, here's a pretty image of one

7 ways to know a good guy that deserves a chance with you [Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images]