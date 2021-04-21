Berla Mundi is already showing how her wedding gown will look like

The bride has to break all fashion rules to stand out at her wedding while the wedding guests play it safe not to overdress especially when you are close to the bride. Many try but not all are able to wear them in style as they should.

Over the years, media personality Berla Mundi has taken over the fashion world with her style and she keeps serving us her style goals till today. You would agree with us that her style is one of the reasons we can’t take our eyes off the screen at every event or even when she is on her broadcasting duties.

Berla Mundi is seen in a white wedding gown styled by Ghanaian designer, Sima Brew.

The screen goddess opted for a mild makeup look placing much emphasis on her smiles as posed for the camera. Berla looked exquisite as the gowns were tailor-made to fit her curves.

Although Berla Mundi has disclosed that she is single and so much hasn’t been said about her having a wedding soon, when the time does come, she will be gorgeous in her gown as seen in the photos.

The gowns came in different styles and we couldn’t wait to share them with you.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana