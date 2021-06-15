Big or small; Ewes and Northers are always good in bed - Actress claims

The actress cum fashion designer made this revelation during an interview on Accra-based eTV Ghana. In discussion on the adult edutainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, was ‘whether the size of a man’s penis matters in determining how good he is in bed’.

“Ewe men and Northern men, whether they have a big penis or small, are good in bed. You can come across a very tall, muscular ewe man with a very small penis but when you have sex with him, you will be amazed," she said.

Adding that “It doesn’t matter the size. There are people with very huge penises but when they have sex with you, it doesn’t feel nice because they don’t know how to utilize it. There are also men with very small penises who know how to make you enjoy every bit of sex with them."