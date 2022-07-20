Block your exes, never keep them as friends - Eastwood Anaba

Among other groups of people, the man of God said, your Exes are people you shouldn't entertain in your life. He said Exes actually tops the list of people you should avoid in life.

Rev Anaba said this while he was speaking to his congregation.

When you start dating someone new, the man of God believes you shouldn’t keep in touch with your ex.

He emphasized that you shouldn’t talk to this ex even if they are married because doing so could damage your new relationship.

"There are some people you have to block. They shouldn't come near your phone. And one of them are old girlfriends. Those people you should never be in conversation with them. You can't be playing with that kind of fire around your life," he said.

He further encouraged the congregation to avoid their ex-spouses. They might still harbour fantasies about them even though they are already married because they might see them as the ideal partners they should have chosen to wed.

Here are 5 things you shouldn’t do with your ex

Even if you parted ways on good terms, there are boundaries to what you can now do together.

If there is any hope of reconciliation at all, you both will have to trash it out properly but while you are still calling yourselves ‘exes’, here are five things you shouldn't do:

Trying to be just friends

Very rarely will you see a situation where two exes become good friends. You can maintain a civil relationship with them but try to be buddies is an effort in futility. Don’t even bother.

Giving your ex expensive gifts or gifts with sentimental value

It’s a no-brainer, giving your ex gifts with sentimental value is an obvious indicator you are still emotionally attached to them, except of course you still want that ex back, this is a no affair.

Having sex together

The reason for this is quite simple, there are absolutely no grounds for it. Under what category can you possibly be having sex with your ex? Friendship with benefit, love, lust? Continuing to have sexual relations with an ex keeps you emotionally tied to them. Remember they are not obligated to care about you or your emotions anymore so you put yourself at risk of getting hurt when they eventually move on.

Long calls of any form

What could you possibly want to talk about? If the break up was as a result of incompatibility, a clean break is what you need. Carrying on with constant communication with your ex will only hinder you from moving on and giving other people a chance with you.

Hanging out longer than necessary