Blow job etiquettes: Here's how to be in your best behaviour for heads

No matter the conversation, giving head means your partner is going the extra mile to bring you to orgasm. So the least you can do is to give her the best behaviour and environment for the action.

If you want quality blow jobs, then you have a role to play in it. Below are some guidelines for you:

Grooming

Sometimes unplanned sex happens but you should always be prepared.

Shave, keep the balls fresh and wear clean underwear. Also, clean your buttocks and penis.

You don't want your partner to be removing excess hair from the teeth because you didn't shave. Or even throw up because of a bad smell. As far as you want the best head, give your best hygiene.

Consent

While some women might have no problem when you insert your penis into their mouths, it's a big deal for others. Before anything starts, talk about it and let your partner know what you want. Do not assume they are comfortable with it because it is part of sexual activities.

Consent is ultimate. Don't beg her, it's pathetic. Only take heads when she wants to do it without any coercion.

Keep an eye contact

Imagine being with a woman and she is looking elsewhere, you may wonder if she really is interested in what is happening. The feeling is mutual. Keep the eye on the game. It's just as moaning while enjoying. Focus and talk to them about what you want and how it feels. It gives the best results.

Moan

Even with men, you like it when a woman moans during sex. It's the same with women. There's no better feeling than knowing that your man is enjoying the head you are giving him.

When it feels good, moan, move and make all the sounds necessary. Compliment them if it’s good. You are likely to have it again and again.

Tell your partner when you are coming

Ultimately, the ejaculation is yours but the decision as to where to release it is your partner's decision.