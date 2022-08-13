RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Bridget Otoo ties the knot in beautiful traditional ceremony [Photos/Videos]

Media personality Bridget Otoo is the latest bride in town.

TV personality and entrepreneur, Bridget Otoo has tied the knot to her fiancé in a private traditional ceremony.

Following rumours of that surfaced on the internet, photos and videos that have gone viral have confirmed the news.

Bridget is leaving the singles market and would spend the rest of her life with her husband whose name has surfaced as Van Ago Tetteh.

The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

In attendance were various celebrities from across the country.

Bridget and her husband didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction on the day.

Bridget looked elegant in a floor-sweeping green kente combo outfit. Her pixie-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup looked gorgeous on her.

Her husband, on the other hand, looked dapper in his green Agbada outfit that matched his wife's.

Bridget's marriage has triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her.

Congratulations to the couple and Pulse.com.gh wishes them a lifetime of joy as they take this bold step.

