Celebrity couple, Victoria Lebene and Entertainment blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah are celebrating one year of their marriage.

They followed their traditional wedding with a star-studded beach wedding on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Despite the controversies that surrounded their supposed Greece honeymoon, the couple has stayed strong making us believe in celebrity couples.

As they celebrate their anniversary, the two took to their Instagram page wishing each other a happy anniversary and sharing memories on their big day.

