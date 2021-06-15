Cheating woman? Here's why you shouldn't date her

Such is the difficulty people apparently encounter in staying with one partner that the very concept of monogamy and its applicability to human beings has been called to question over and over again.

It is always a shock whenever you find out that the person you love most in the world happens to be unfaithful to you.

No one should cheat whether man or woman. Below are some reasons why you shouldn’t date a cheating woman.

She doesn’t love you

No matter what she says, she doesn’t really love you. Maybe she must have been tired of being in that relationship and decided to have fun outside. A woman that loves you wouldn’t cheat on you but would stay by you through the good and bad times.

She doesn’t respect you

No woman who loves and respects her man would actually cheat on him. Cheating is a sign of disrespect to not only the man but the relationship. Cheating just shows the woman doesn’t respect even your feelings for her. She only does what’s in her mind and cares less about your emotions.

She doesn’t care about the relationship

If a woman decides to cheat on her man, it’s a major sign that she doesn’t want that relationship anymore, she doesn’t care about it and she doesn’t value it. Even if a woman is tempted to cheat, that fear of losing her man and the value she has for that relationship should be enough motivational factor for her not to.

She no longer finds you attractive

It’s as simple as that; if she’s with another man it’s either she no longer finds you attractive or she’s more attracted to some other guy which to me still means the same thing. If a woman no longer finds you that attractive then being with her might just be a waste of time because her eyes and emotions are set on someone else.

She’s insincere

A cheating woman is both insincere to herself and to you. At home with you, she tries to be the loving woman but deep down she knows she’s cheating. For a woman to cheat that means she as well must have lied about so many things to you; she must have given so many lies as excuse to be with the other man. This really is deception at its peak.

She’s selfish