Check out all the beautiful photos from Amanda Clinton's plush white wedding

The couple, Amanda and her fiancé Jean-Paul Amegashie followed their traditional wedding with a star-studded white wedding. The garden wedding came off on Saturday, May 30, 2022, and was followed by a reception at a private venue.

In attendance were various personalities from across the country including her family.

For the traditional marriage, the ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as the rich Ghanaian culture was put on display. Both the bride and groom stole our hearts with their stunning Kente wrap.

The white wedding on the other hand was everything classy and extravagant.

Amanda looked elegant in her stunning mermaid white gown. She found just the perfect wedding gown and it’s safe to say all eyes were completely on her when she stepped on the aisle.

We love the colour combination and design and extra details that made her stand out from all the brides we have seen so far this year.

Amanda's pixie cute hairstyle and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.

When the bride stepped out to meet her groom, everyone who witnessed the event was awe-struck by her outfits.

Jean-Paul, on the other hand, looked dapper in his expensive designer suit. His look was just amazing.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy and fruitful marriage.

Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

