Check out beautiful photos from Nina of famed 'Home sweet home's extravagant traditional wedding

The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as the rich Ghanaian culture was put on display.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning green Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth paired with an Ahenema pair of slippers.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Nina and her husband to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Pulse Ghana

