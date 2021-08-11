RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Check out beautiful photos from Nina of famed 'Home sweet home's extravagant traditional wedding

Colourful traditional wedding photos drop as Nina of the famed 'Home Sweet Home' series ties the knot.

Nina and her husband
Nina and her husband

Actress Evelyn Addobea Addo, popularly known as Nina, has tied the knot with the love of her life recently. The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as the rich Ghanaian culture was put on display.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning green Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth paired with an Ahenema pair of slippers.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Nina and her husband to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Nina
Nina Pulse Ghana
Nina
Nina Pulse Ghana
Nina and her husband
Nina and her husband Pulse Ghana
Nina and her husband
Nina and her husband Pulse Ghana
Nina and her family
Nina and her family Pulse Ghana

