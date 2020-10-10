Cindy Ofori Sarpong, daughter of Ghanaian business mogul, Ernest Ofori Sarpong has tied the knot to the love of her life, Richard Peprah.

The ceremony was everything beautiful and stunning as the Ashanti culture was put on display.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning Orange Kente combo dress. Her simple makeup and elegant hairstyle made her the centre of attraction at the ceremony.

Cindy

The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in his wrapped Kente cloth paired with an Ahenema pair of slippers.

Richard

The plush event saw popular faces including actress Nana Ama Mcbrown, Lilwin, Daddy Lumba, D-Black amongst others gracing the occasion.

If you need inspiration on how to rock Kente adorably during your marriage ceremony, here are gorgeous photos of Cindy and Richard to inspire you.

Pulse.com.gh wishes the couple a lifetime of love, joy and happiness.

Cindy

Cindy and Richard

Cindy and her sisters

Cindy and Richard

Cindy's traditinal wedding

Cindy and her bridesmaids

Kennedy Asante Osei with some of the bridesmaids